Moore on 2020 Royals: ‘There’s so many things to be optimistic about’
Dayton Moore on his outlook for the#Royals in 2020: "We're really excited and thrilled and pleased to be back playing baseball. I can't say enough about the great work all of our people have done... There's so many things to be optimistic about."
