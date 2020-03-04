WATCH: Dozier homers, Isbel makes diving catch as Royals beat Padres
Video Details
Hunter Dozier opens the scoring for Kansas City with a two-run homer, left fielder Kyle Isbel does his best Gordo impression and Salvy drives in two.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
FOX and FOX SPORTS are trademarks of FOX Media LLC.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.