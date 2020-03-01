Ilie: Consistent effort ‘was the key’ in Sporting KC’s win over Vancouver
Ilie on Sporting KC getting the victory in the season opener: "We knew that it was not going to be easy. It wasn't, but at the end we got the three points. I think the performance was really good for this stage of the season."
