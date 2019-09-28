Ned Yost on his retirement ceremony: ‘It was heartfelt, it was wonderful’
Ned Yost: "If I'd have known that I was going to get this much really cool stuff, I thought about telling Dayton, 'I'm just kidding and we'll do it again next year." Did he need another Polaris ATV? "You can never have enough of those things."
