Brewer Hicklen: ‘It would just be a dream come true’ to play at The K

Video Details

Wilmington Blue Rocks teammates and roommates Brewer Hicklen and Kris Bubic provide scouting reports on each other. Hicklen calls Bubic "a guy that we're going to be talking about a lot in the next couple years." Bubic on Hicklen: "He's just a jack of all trades."

More Videos »