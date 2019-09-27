Brewer Hicklen: ‘It would just be a dream come true’ to play at The K
Video Details
Wilmington Blue Rocks teammates and roommates Brewer Hicklen and Kris Bubic provide scouting reports on each other. Hicklen calls Bubic "a guy that we're going to be talking about a lot in the next couple years." Bubic on Hicklen: "He's just a jack of all trades."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.