Ned Yost on Royals fans: ‘My joy came from their joy’
Ned Yost says he was tempted to quietly walk away after the season, but he wanted to embrace this weekend: "I want to say thank you to our fans. I really do. That's what's really, really important to me. I want them to know how special that I think they are."
