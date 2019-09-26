Espinoza after SKC’s loss: ‘We just got to get better next year’
Video Details
Roger Espinoza after Sporting KC was officially eliminated from playoff contention: "We had our share of opportunities and we didn't finish them... We play a great game but we don't have the product at the end."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618