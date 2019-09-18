Yost on starters Duffy, Bailey: ‘Extremely good, both of them’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Danny Duffy
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Homer Bailey
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- NL
- NL West
-
Ned Yost was impressed with both starters, Danny Duffy and ex-Royal Homer Bailey: "I didn't see (Bailey) miss a location all day long, and the same, for me, with Danny."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618