Yost on home plate umpire: ‘I just think he had a rough night’
Video Details
Ned Yost on getting ejected by home plate umpire Lance Barrett after Alex Gordon got tossed: "He didn't want to discuss balls and strikes. And I told him I don't really blame him. I wouldn't want to either if I was having his type of night."
