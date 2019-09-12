This year, Dozier ‘knows that I can come through’ in the clutch
Video Details
Hunter Dozier, whose three-run homer gave the Royals a lead they never relinquished in a win over the White Sox, on their recent success: "Things are just clicking right now."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618