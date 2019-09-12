WATCH: Royals go deep five times in win over White Sox
Jorge Soler hit two home runs and Adalberto Mondesi, Bubba Starling and Ryan O'Hearn hit one apiece as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
