Yost: Good innings from Fillmyer, Speier and Hahn
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Gabe Speier
- Gabe Speier
- Heath Fillmyer
- Jesse Hahn
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
-
Ned Yost liked what he saw from relievers Heath Fillmyer, Gabe Speier and Jesse Hahn, each of whom pitched a scoreless inning. Speier was making his MLB debut, Hahn his Royals debut.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618