Monty and Morris talk baseball’s evolution, Royals-Tigers and more
In a multi-topic conversation with Jeff Montgomery, Hall of Famer Jack Morris says Royals pitchers such as Paul Splittorff and Dennis Leonard were instrumental in his development. Leonard "motivated me as I watched from the visiting dugout. This guy is a bull."
