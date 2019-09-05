WATCH: Jorge Soler becomes the first 40-homer hitter in Royals history
A night after breaking Kansas City's single-season franchise home run record, Jorge Soler became the first Royals player ever to hit 40 home runs in a season on Wednesday.
