Dayton Moore: ‘We’re going to continue to stay with this core group of players’
Dayton Moore on the Royals' long-term vision: "We're going to continue to stay with this core group of players that we have. We know that they're winners. We know they conduct themselves extremely well in the community. ... It begins there."
