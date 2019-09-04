O’Hearn on his walk-off homer: ‘That was awesome’
Before slugging a walk-off homer, Ryan O'Hearn says he was preparing for his opportunity to pinch-hit: "I was on the machine about three innings in a row, just waiting for my shot. That was awesome."
