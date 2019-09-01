Johnny Russell ‘delighted to get a goal’ in win over Houston
Video Details
Johnny Russell after Sporting KC's victory: "We've let everyone down for so long this season with the way we've played. We're showing everyone that we want to be here — we want to win. I think the last few weeks, few results have shown that."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618