Ned Yost: ‘It’s just been a struggle’ for Glenn Sparkman
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- Alex Gordon
- Cheslor Cuthbert
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Glenn Sparkman
- Jorge Soler
- Josh Staumont
- Kansas City Royals
- Liam Hendriks
- MLB
- Oakland Athletics
- Ryan O'Hearn
-
Ned Yost on Josh Staumont: "He comes in and he's pretty efficient with his pitch count. He's banging strikes and making pitches. I'm really pleased with what I see from him."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618