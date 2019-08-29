Tim Hill: ‘I just felt comfortable’ over two innings against A’s
Video Details
Tim Hill felt comfortable while throwing two perfect innings against the Athletics: "All my stuff was working. Just a little added confidence going into it, and it worked out pretty good."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618