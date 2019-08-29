Yost: ‘It was a pretty good night from our offense’ in win over A’s
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- Brett Phillips
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Ian Kennedy
- Jakob Junis
- Jorge Soler
- Kansas City Royals
- Kevin McCarthy
- Kevin McCarthy
- MLB
- Oakland Athletics
- Ryan O'Hearn
- Scott Barlow
- Tim Hill
- Tim Hill
-
Ned Yost upon finding out that Statcast rated Brett Phillips' diving grab in center field as a five-star catch: "Oh, OK. Groovy."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618