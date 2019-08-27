Keller on his rough outing: ‘It really just snowballed on me’
Video Details
Brad Keller on his outing against the Athletics: "I really didn't feel like I had my best stuff and just trying to find it while I was out there. It really just snowballed on me."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618