Pete Alonso sets NL rookie home run record with 40th blast of 2019
Video Details
Mets rookie Pete Alonso blasted his 40th home run of 2019 in an 11-5 rout of the Royals. Alonso set the NL rookie record for most home runs in a season with the long ball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618