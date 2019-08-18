Graham Smith on scoring his first MLS goal
Video Details
Graham Smith on scoring his first MLS goal: "In the moment, I wasn't really thinking of a whole lot. I think it'll set in a little bit later."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618