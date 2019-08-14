Yost on Cardinals’ Flaherty: ‘I was very impressed with his repertoire’
Ned Yost says he was ejected after arguing that Kolten Wong was running on the grass and interfered with Meibrys Viloria's throw: "That's just a play that gets called one way one day and one way the next day."
