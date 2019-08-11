WATCH: Soler, Dozier and Merrifield combine to hit five home runs
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Hunter Dozier
- Jorge Soler
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Whit Merrifield
-
Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier hit two homers each and Whit Merrifield started the game off with a solo homer against the Tigers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618