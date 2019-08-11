Dozier on Soler: ‘He had a heck of a road trip’
Hunter Dozier on the power display by Jorge Soler: "He had a heck of a road trip. I feel like every time he puts the ball in play or gets the ball in the air it's a home run." #AlwaysRoyal
