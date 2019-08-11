Ilie: ‘We cannot miss any more opportunities’ after loss to RSL
Ilie after Sporting KC's loss to RSL: "My first thought it that we don't deserve it. I think we played much better than Salt Lake. ... The wrong attitude in the wrong moment of the game gave us another loss."
