Yost on Soler’s 444-foot homer: ‘He really crushed it’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Jorge Soler
- Kansas City Royals
- Mike Montgomery
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
-
Ned Yost says Mike Montgomery is settling into a rhythm as a starter: "He's to the point now where he's back in the routine, he's got his pitch count up, he feels strong, he feels good, he's executing. He looks good."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618