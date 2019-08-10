Jake Newberry on his pregame and bullpen routines
Video Details
Jake Newberry was assigned No. 68 when he got to the big leagues, but if given the option to switch he might join the exclusive group of pitchers who have worn a single digit: "I'd probably go with my high school number. I was No. 9 in high school."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618