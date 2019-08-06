Call to the Bullpen: Jeff Montgomery chats with Dennis Eckersley
Jeff Montgomery goes one-on-one with Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley, a converted starter who went on to revolutionize the game as baseball's first modern, one-inning closer. Eckersley: "I never saw myself as a closer, but it just sort of developed."
