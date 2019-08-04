Merrifield on his streak coming to an end: ‘It makes me feel good’
Today, Whit Merrifield's streak of 135 straight games without having back-to-back hitless games came to a close. Whit said he's proud of the accomplishment: "Looking back on it now, I think it just reflects the good stretch of consistency that I've had, which is what I strive for."
