Junis on Bo Bichette: ‘He’s a really good player’
Video Details
Jakob Junis played high school ball with Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette's brother and he's been watching Bo since he was 10: "He's scrappy, plays hard. He's going to have a long, good career."
