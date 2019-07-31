Vlad Jr. grand slam ices Royals, gives Blue Jays third win in last four games
Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s 11th career home run was a grand slam, which gave the Blue Jays a 9-1 lead over the Royals and helped Toronto win its third game in its last four times out.
