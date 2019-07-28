Yost after victory against Indians: ‘I’m going to really enjoy this one’
Video Details
Ned Yost after the Royals' strong offensive display: "I was really pleased that the guys could put together good at-bats and just keep the line moving."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618