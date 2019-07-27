Junis: ‘I wasn’t quite as sharp as I have been lately’ against Indians
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Bubba Starling
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Jakob Junis
- José Ramírez
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
-
Jakob Junis on Bubba Starling's stellar defensive night: "That's the Bubba I remember from coming up through the minor leagues with him. One of the best center fielders I ever played with."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618