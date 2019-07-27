Yost on Starling: ‘I’m really pleased with Bubba’s startup’
Ned Yost when told that Bubba Starling had a pair of grabs rated by Statcast as four-star catches tonight: "If they asked me what they were, I wouldn't say they were four stars, because he made them look easy."
