Benny Feilhaber: ‘Every game’s a playoff game’ for Sporting KC
Benny Feilhaber is frustrated that Sporting KC couldn't come up with a win against NYCFC: "We need points. It doesn't matter how well or how poorly we react in the game. We've got to get results. It's a frustrating night all around."
