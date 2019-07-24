WATCH: Gordon, Duda homer in Royals’ win over Braves
Video Details
Alex Gordon put the Royals ahead of the Braves with a solo homer in the sixth inning, and after Atlanta tied it up in the seventh, Lucas Duda put Kansas City ahead for good in the eighth with a pinch-hit blast.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618