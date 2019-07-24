Duffy: ‘It was really good for us to be able to come out on top’ vs. Braves
Danny Duffy is content with getting a no-decision against the Braves: "I don't think I've cared about getting an individual win since my first big league win. It's good to get your first one under your belt, but as long as your team's in it, you're able to give the team a chance to win, that's all I care about."
