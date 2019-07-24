Gordon ‘was not trying to hit a home run’ as he went deep against Braves
Though he hadn't gone deep since June 6, Alex Gordon says he wasn't trying to hit a homer when he ended the drought Tuesday: "I knew I hadn't hit a home run in a while, but I just wanted to stay with my swing, line drives, and let the home runs come as they are."
