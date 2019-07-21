Vermes: ‘We were never dangerous enough’ in 2-0 home loss
Video Details
Peter Vermes says there were missed opportunities in Sporting Kansas City's 2-0 home loss to FC Dallas: "We never were dangerous enough in the second half... When we we got chances, we weren't edgy or clinical enough."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618