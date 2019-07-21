Ned Yost on Jakob Junis: ‘He’s really been on a roll’
- AL
- AL Central
- Billy Hamilton
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Hunter Dozier
- Jakob Junis
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
Ned Yost on Hunter Dozier's homer: "He powered it out. ... You're hoping at that point, first inning, that you're going to score some runs — you didn't know that that would eventually be the winner, but glad it was. The pitching made it hold up."
