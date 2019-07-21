Kennedy on facing Indians: ‘There’s not a break in that lineup’
- AL
- AL Central
- Cleveland Indians
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Ian Kennedy
- Jakob Junis
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Roberto Pérez
- Tyler Naquin
-
Ian Kennedy makes sure Jakob Junis gets the credit after throwing six shutout innings against the Indians: "Juni started it off and had a great game. I tried to follow it — don't ruin it."
