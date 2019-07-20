Josh Staumont: ‘It’s surreal’ to reach major leagues
Lots of major leaguers spend the entirety of their youth believing they'll reach The Show. Josh Staumont, on the other hand, didn't believe it was a real possibility until college: "I wanted to be a physical therapist. I wanted to go into that and help those who can't help themselves. Baseball took a different route."
