Yost on Sparkman throwing 116 pitches: ‘He was pretty much built up for it’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Chicago White Sox
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Glenn Sparkman
- Hunter Dozier
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Whit Merrifield
-
Ned Yost when asked which homer he found more fun between Hunter Dozier's 447-foot shot and Whit Merrifield's inside-the-parker: "They're both fun for me. Whit had a good night, so did Doz."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618