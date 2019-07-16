Lopez after victory over White Sox: ‘We’re just trying to have some fun’
Nicky Lopez on the solid play from the Royals after the break: "I think we're just trying to have some fun, play some exciting baseball for you guys. We're just going to take it one day at a time."
