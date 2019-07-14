Yost on Bailey: ‘I’m pleased he’s going to a team that has a chance to compete’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Brian Flynn
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Homer Bailey
- Jake Newberry
- Kansas City Royals
- Kevin McCarthy
- Kevin McCarthy
- MLB
- Oakland Athletics
-
Ned Yost after the Royals' loss to the Tigers: "I don't think generally as a team we pitched real well today. ... There are days where the pitching has to cover the offense and the offense has to cover the pitching, but it was just too much to cover today."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618