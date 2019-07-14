Vermes: Sporting KC has developed ‘a higher standard within the group’
Peter Vermes is happy with the depth that Sporting KC has accumulated with injured players returning and younger players emerging: "To be able to bring Johnny on late in the game like we did, Benny late in the game — all those things help us big time."
