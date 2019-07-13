Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett on his expectations this season for Tigers
Mizzou football's star linebacker Cale Garrett says he has high expectations for the Tigers this season: "The bar is set really high from years prior. Our coaching staff's expecting a lot out of us... I think we have a chance to be really special this year."
