Maldonado: ‘Always nice when you have a chance to win’
Martín Maldonado delivered a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, but says tonight was a nice team victory: "We came out swinging the bat good, pitching started throwing really good. Always nice when you have a chance to win games."
